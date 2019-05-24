Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,976 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $19,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth $1,974,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,137 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,584,000 after buying an additional 77,956 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter worth $3,909,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.64 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

BUD stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,562. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser Busch Inbev’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.26%.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

