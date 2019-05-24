Anglo American’s (AAL) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,290 ($29.92) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Anglo American to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,610 ($21.04) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,340 ($30.58) in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,112.67 ($27.61).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 1,901 ($24.84) on Monday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,229.50 ($29.13). The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44.

In related news, insider Marcelo Bastos bought 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,918.60 ($26,027.18). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,001 ($26.15) per share, for a total transaction of £9,464.73 ($12,367.35). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,428 shares of company stock worth $2,967,284.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

