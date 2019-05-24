Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) Stake Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 70.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,262 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Andeavor Logistics were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANDX. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Andeavor Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 97.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Andeavor Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Andeavor Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

Shares of ANDX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. 1,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,486. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Andeavor Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. Andeavor Logistics’s payout ratio is 160.31%.

Andeavor Logistics Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The company's Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest pipeline system, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

