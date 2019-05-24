Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $37.78 Million Holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 144.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450,085 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 857,212 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian comprises approximately 0.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $37,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 165.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 10,646.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $74,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. BidaskClub cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

FHB opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.96 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 5,000 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.88 per share, with a total value of $129,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,154.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

