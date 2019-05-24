Analyzing Loncor Resources (LONCF) & Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Loncor Resources and Agnico Eagle Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 0 3 11 0 2.79

Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus target price of $52.11, indicating a potential upside of 27.44%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Loncor Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Loncor Resources and Agnico Eagle Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Resources N/A N/A -$670,000.00 N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines $2.19 billion 4.38 -$326.70 million N/A N/A

Loncor Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agnico Eagle Mines.

Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Loncor Resources does not pay a dividend. Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Resources and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Resources N/A -2.63% -2.52% Agnico Eagle Mines -15.60% 1.47% 0.86%

Volatility and Risk

Loncor Resources has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Loncor Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loncor Resources

Loncor Resources Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Ngayu gold project comprising 12 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 960 square kilometers in the Tshopo Province in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and the North Kivu project, which consists of 47 exploration permits that cover an area of approximately 13,000 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company was formerly known as Nevada Bob's International Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Resources Inc. in November 2008. Loncor Resources Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, its LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 3.1 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

