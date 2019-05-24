Analysts Set $5.81 Price Target for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Neptune Wellness Solutions’ rating score has declined by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $5.81 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neptune Wellness Solutions an industry rank of 103 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEPT. BidaskClub cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 563,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,375. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $327.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

