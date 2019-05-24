Analysts Expect Legg Mason Inc (LM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Legg Mason’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.84. Legg Mason reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Legg Mason will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Legg Mason.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Legg Mason and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of NYSE LM opened at $36.90 on Friday. Legg Mason has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Legg Mason’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Merchant sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $201,566.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ursula Schliessler sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $129,996.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,644.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,180 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Legg Mason by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 178,222 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Legg Mason by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 200,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 74,940 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legg Mason (LM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.