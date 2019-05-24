Analysts Expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report sales of $15.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.47 million and the lowest is $8.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $21.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $69.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $90.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.61 million, with estimates ranging from $32.52 million to $61.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.22. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.62% and a negative net margin of 111.27%. The business had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 million.

Several analysts have commented on CTMX shares. BidaskClub downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on CytomX Therapeutics to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

In other news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $92,970.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,083.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 84,072.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTMX traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. 261,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,435. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $481.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.57.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

