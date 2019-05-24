Analysts Anticipate Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Ryerson posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year sales of $4.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Ryerson had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter worth $326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 15.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 40,009 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 23.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 3.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 98,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.09. 3,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $349.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.94. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

