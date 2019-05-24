Analysts Anticipate L.B. Foster Co (FSTR) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given L.B. Foster an industry rank of 217 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of L.B. Foster and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 676.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the first quarter worth $80,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $259.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.13.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $150.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

