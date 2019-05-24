AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Holdings Boosted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,627.3% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 127.3% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $46,860.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,218.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James F. Cleary, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.52 per share, with a total value of $155,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,361.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $156,471 and sold 45,586 shares valued at $3,679,443. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC opened at $80.44 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 46.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.38.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

