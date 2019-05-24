American International Group Inc. Purchases 5,593 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,271,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,431,000 after acquiring an additional 385,052 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6,143.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,733,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,234,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,441,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $163,596,000 after purchasing an additional 139,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,410,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 558,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $68.46 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $104.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Liam Griffin sold 18,250 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $1,679,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,991.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 1,881 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $175,929.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

