American International Group Inc. Has $6.76 Million Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,292,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,477 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 425,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

LGND has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective (down previously from $281.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.57.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.56 and a 52-week high of $278.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.28 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 320.12% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Aryeh purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.51 per share, with a total value of $28,127.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,493.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,702 shares of company stock valued at $648,332 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

