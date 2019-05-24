Altria Group Inc (MO) VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. 309,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,774,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The company has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after buying an additional 152,302 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 88,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 52,701 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

