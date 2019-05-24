Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Director Craig Erlich Purchases 750 Shares

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Craig Erlich bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.47 per share, with a total value of $50,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,661.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,998. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 38.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 132.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,855,000 after buying an additional 245,029 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 481,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agree Realty by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Agree Realty by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Agree Realty by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

