Aeron (ARN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.47 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $8.63 million and $3.47 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00005474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, Tidex and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00418832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.37 or 0.01241490 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00144743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015978 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004397 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,500,000 tokens. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC, IDAX, Bit-Z, Mercatox, Tidex, IDEX, Radar Relay, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

