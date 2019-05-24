Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) Upgraded to Action List Buy by TD Securities

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 159.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAV. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.80 to C$2.85 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.97.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$1.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $391.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$4.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$73.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.31000001354369 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,149,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,586,260.25.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

