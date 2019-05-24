Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2019 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.71.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $159.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $120.96 and a 52-week high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 892.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,425,000 after acquiring an additional 386,910 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 487,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,079,000 after buying an additional 108,389 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 377,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,553,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,380,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,297,000 after buying an additional 102,366 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

