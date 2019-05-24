Acorn Capital Investment Fund Ltd (ACQ) Insider John Steven Acquires 11,046 Shares

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Ltd (ASX:ACQ) insider John Steven bought 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$11,156.46 ($7,912.38).

Shares of Acorn Capital Investment Fund stock remained flat at $A$1.01 ($0.72) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 42,933 shares. Acorn Capital Investment Fund Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.99 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of A$1.40 ($0.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 million and a P/E ratio of 8.15.

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

