Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,093 Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Apple by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $10,054,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total transaction of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $29,300,960. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/ackerman-capital-advisors-llc-buys-shares-of-6093-apple-inc-aapl.html.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.