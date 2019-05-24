AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (AACAY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

AACAY stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.83. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $699.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.21 million. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 20.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

