$6.18 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) will announce $6.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.76 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $21.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $21.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.60 billion to $25.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. BidaskClub raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,523,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,591 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,725,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,047,000 after purchasing an additional 247,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,304,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,909,000 after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $16,169,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNFI opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

