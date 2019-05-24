5,626 Shares in Aqua America Inc (WTR) Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 7.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 29,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Macquarie set a $37.00 target price on Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

WTR stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $39.76.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.17 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.41%.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

