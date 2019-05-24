53,000 Shares in Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK) Purchased by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 53,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIRK. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 40,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KIRK shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

NASDAQ KIRK traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,079. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.86. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland’s, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

