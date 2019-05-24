361 Capital LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 459.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,560,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,702 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 144,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 797.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,993,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,802 shares in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SID opened at $4.15 on Friday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SID shares. Morgan Stanley raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Itau BBA Securities raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. HSBC raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

