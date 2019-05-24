361 Capital LLC Buys 5,242 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)

361 Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 139,681 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,641 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 64,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.70 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/361-capital-llc-buys-5242-shares-of-spdr-bloomberg-barclays-investment-grade-floating-rate-etf-flrn.html.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Recommended Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.