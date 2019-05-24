2,900 Shares in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,909 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 125,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DEF opened at $50.49 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $51.62.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

