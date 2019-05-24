$262.40 Million in Sales Expected for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) will post $262.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.20 million. World Wrestling Entertainment posted sales of $281.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will report full-year sales of $997.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $961.70 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover World Wrestling Entertainment.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.24 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WWE. Loop Capital raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cannonball Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

WWE traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.87. 539,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $100.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 3,204,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $261,000,579.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,638,102.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $3,352,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

