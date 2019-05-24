$20.59 Million in Sales Expected for Aquantia Corp (AQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ) to post $20.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquantia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.98 million. Aquantia reported sales of $30.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquantia will report full year sales of $92.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.87 million to $103.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $140.28 million, with estimates ranging from $135.01 million to $145.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aquantia.

Get Aquantia alerts:

Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Aquantia had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million.

Several brokerages have commented on AQ. ValuEngine upgraded Aquantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James downgraded Aquantia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded Aquantia to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aquantia to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aquantia in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquantia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of AQ opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aquantia has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $463.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.17.

About Aquantia

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, access, and automotive markets worldwide. Its products include corporate data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquantia (AQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.