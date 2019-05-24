$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to announce $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year sales of $11.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Wedbush reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.57.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 14,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,713,080.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,346.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Pujol sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $529,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,191 in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,509.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.85. 220,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $133.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.60%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.