$2.01 Million in Sales Expected for T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) will report $2.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 million to $2.10 million. T2 Biosystems reported sales of $3.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full year sales of $20.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.21 million to $21.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $39.99 million, with estimates ranging from $35.38 million to $44.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for T2 Biosystems.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 535.26% and a negative return on equity of 325.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. T2 Biosystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTOO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 322,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 66,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,621,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 128,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathlight Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.10. 56,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,802. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $112.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

