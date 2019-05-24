1,515 Shares in Accenture Plc (ACN) Acquired by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.58.

NYSE ACN opened at $178.27 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The company has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.32%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $411,969.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $3,110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,919 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,852. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “1,515 Shares in Accenture Plc (ACN) Acquired by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/1515-shares-in-accenture-plc-acn-acquired-by-old-dominion-capital-management-inc.html.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.