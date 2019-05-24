13,008 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,561,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,028,000 after acquiring an additional 981,890 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,487,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,829,072,000 after acquiring an additional 491,062 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,668,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,530 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,629,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 17,339,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,186,000 after acquiring an additional 57,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE:RY opened at $76.16 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.7704 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “13,008 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/13008-shares-in-royal-bank-of-canada-ry-acquired-by-rational-advisors-llc.html.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.