1,107 Shares in RealPage Inc (RP) Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 13.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 48.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth $1,115,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth $2,428,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 34.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 314,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,071,000 after purchasing an additional 79,899 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RealPage from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 82,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $4,855,150.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,833,942.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $11,882,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,007,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,523,058.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,427,931 shares of company stock valued at $86,027,231 over the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RP opened at $58.19 on Friday. RealPage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.16 million. RealPage had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

