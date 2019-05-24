10,066 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 5,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $73.79 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $323.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Macquarie raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

