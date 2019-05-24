$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (AME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to post sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AMETEK to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMETEK from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,949.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 15,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,243,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,633,720. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,355,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,191,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

