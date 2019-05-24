-$0.45 EPS Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) to report earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.41). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $169,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $25,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,169. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 11.55. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -54.10 and a beta of 2.03. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

