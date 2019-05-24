-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.25). LiveRamp reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LiveRamp.

RAMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

NASDAQ:RAMP traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $55.28. 343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,882. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

In related news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 14,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $872,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 3,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,174,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,764 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

