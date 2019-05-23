Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Granite Construction Inc. (GVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 76.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Granite Construction Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $59.28.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The construction company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $619.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.46 million. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GVA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

