ZMINE (ZMN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,000.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ZMINE has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZMINE has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $12,000.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZMINE alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00531209 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00031841 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008193 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 780,533,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,172,186 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.