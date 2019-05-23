Zilliqa Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Tokenomy and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $175.91 million and approximately $60.55 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00403677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.96 or 0.01292944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00144579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017081 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinhub, OOOBTC, Zebpay, HitBTC, WazirX, UEX, Bithumb, FCoin, Radar Relay, Upbit, Gate.io, DDEX, Bitbns, Koinex, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx, DragonEX, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Coinone, Tokenomy, Kucoin, Huobi, Binance, Hotbit, BiteBTC, BitMart, GOPAX, AirSwap, DEx.top and Korbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

