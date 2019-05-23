Zalando (ZAL) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZAL. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($49.42) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.91 ($42.92).

Shares of ZAL stock traded down €1.33 ($1.55) on Thursday, hitting €36.24 ($42.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,553 shares. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

