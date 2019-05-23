Zacks: U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $4.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given U.S. Auto Parts Network an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRTS. Barrington Research set a $5.00 target price on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker acquired 89,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $89,869.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mehran Nia acquired 90,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $88,304.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 389,213 shares of company stock valued at $389,226 in the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 22NW LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 885,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS remained flat at $$0.98 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.81.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $74.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.