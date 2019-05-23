Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HD Supply (HDS) to “Buy”

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is engaged in industrial distribution primarily in North America. It operates in four segments: Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, Power Solutions and White Cap. Facilities Maintenance distributes maintenance, repair and operations products, provides value-add services and fabricates custom products to multifamily, hospitality, healthcare and institutional facilities. Waterworks distributes complete lines of water and wastewater transmission products, serving contractors and municipalities. Power Solutions distributes electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant MRO supplies and smart-grid products, arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. White Cap distributes specialized hardware, tools, engineered materials and safety products to non-residential and residential contractors. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

HDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.96 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of HDS stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 991,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 41.40%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HD Supply will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 44,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,906,247.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 780.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,302,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,846,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,789,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 1,148.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,692,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

