Zacks Investment Research Lowers MARKS & SPENCER/S (MAKSY) to Sell

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.
MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.
