Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Johnson Controls International (JCI) to Hold

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “In second-quarter 2019, Johnson Controls’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, it improved year over year. The reported quarter witnessed solid organic revenue growth. The company actively takes part in acquisitions and mergers to provide customers with world-class technologies through strong complementary brands and channels. Strong cash flow helps the company to pay regular quarterly dividends and engage in share repurchase programs. Over the past three months, shares of Johnson Controls have outperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

JCI opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $164,557.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,037. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Stief sold 126,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $4,931,516.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 154,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,477.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,384 shares of company stock worth $6,861,650 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,011,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,363,000 after acquiring an additional 410,863 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,192,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.