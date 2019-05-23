Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce $494.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $483.80 million to $510.77 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $498.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Noble Financial set a $14.00 price objective on ACCO Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

ACCO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. 11,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.82. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 138.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

