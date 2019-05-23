Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post $226.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.53 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $219.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $911.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $905.51 million to $919.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $937.14 million, with estimates ranging from $920.05 million to $958.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $224.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In related news, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 40,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,631,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 160,313 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 69,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,451,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,526,000 after acquiring an additional 102,660 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,112. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

