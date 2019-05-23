Zacks: Analysts Expect Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesis Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.00. Genesis Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesis Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genesis Energy.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In related news, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $174,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,578.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,700 shares of company stock worth $1,502,161. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,676,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $411,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,673 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,789 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 6,239,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,235,000 after purchasing an additional 285,839 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 3,290,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,564,000 after purchasing an additional 657,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,356,000 after purchasing an additional 77,911 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 173.92 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

