Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 105,032 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,491,471 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $119,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,868 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $104.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.15 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.51 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 29.09%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $298,277.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $45,975.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,263.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $101.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Xilinx to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Xilinx to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.52.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

